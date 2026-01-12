3 charged in auto theft ring, fraud investigation: Peel police

Three people are facing charges after three stolen vehicles were recovered following a Peel police investigation into an alleged organized auto crime group.

Peel police’s commercial auto crime bureau began the investigation in December. Investigators allege a group was stealing vehicles, tractor-trailers and committing auto-related fraud.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton.

“Investigators recovered three previously reported stolen vehicles equipped with fraudulent Ontario licence plates,” a police release alleges.

Three Brampton residents, two men and a woman, have been arrested.

Amritpal Khattra, 28, Gurtas Bhullar, 33, and Mandeep Kaur, 32, face a variety of charges.

“Khattra and Bhullar were held pending a bail hearing and Mandeep was released on an undertaking with conditions,” the release adds.

“At the time of their arrests, Khattra and Bhullar were on court-imposed release orders in relation to property offences.”