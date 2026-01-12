3 charged in auto theft ring, fraud investigation: Peel police

Amritpal Khattra, Gurtas Bhulla, and Mandeep Kaur are facing charges. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 12, 2026 12:08 pm.

Three people are facing charges after three stolen vehicles were recovered following a Peel police investigation into an alleged organized auto crime group.

Peel police’s commercial auto crime bureau began the investigation in December. Investigators allege a group was stealing vehicles, tractor-trailers and committing auto-related fraud.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton.

“Investigators recovered three previously reported stolen vehicles equipped with fraudulent Ontario licence plates,” a police release alleges.

Three Brampton residents, two men and a woman, have been arrested.

Amritpal Khattra, 28, Gurtas Bhullar, 33, and Mandeep Kaur, 32, face a variety of charges.

“Khattra and Bhullar were held pending a bail hearing and Mandeep was released on an undertaking with conditions,” the release adds.

“At the time of their arrests, Khattra and Bhullar were on court-imposed release orders in relation to property offences.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew in...

2m ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

51m ago

8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an...

1h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man arrested at Pearson after flying in from Dubai in connection with 2023 gold heist

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the largest gold theft in Canadian history and charged him upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport after he flew in...

2m ago

Air Canada flight forced back to gate after worker trapped below aircraft, airline says

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi. The...

51m ago

8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an...

1h ago

Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Windy week ahead in Toronto

Toronto is in for a week with strong wind gusts. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:40
Trump admin faces criticism over response to fatal ICE shooting

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary is doubling down on her claims that the woman killed last Wednesday by an ICE agent in Minnesota was a domestic terrorist. Karling Donoghue details how republicans and democrats are responding.

17h ago

2:19
Windy Sunday ahead of colder air next week

Sunday will see some dry but windy conditions in Toronto, meanwhile more cold air is on the way next week.

January 11, 2026 12:03 am EST EST

2:10
50 years of the North American International Motorcycle Supershow

More than 50 thousand motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to check out the show this year but with accidents on the rise, safety needs to be a priority on our roads and highways. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

January 10, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

January 10, 2026 12:23 pm EST EST

More Videos