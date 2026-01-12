Man charged in long‑running Vaughan extortion scheme, more than $170K in watches seized

Adam Sirizzotti, 34, of Aurora, was charged with extortion and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2026 9:20 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 9:22 am.

York Regional Police say a years‑long extortion scheme targeting a Vaughan resident has led to the arrest of a 34‑year‑old Aurora man, and investigators are urging anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.

Police say the investigation began in December 2025 after police received information about a suspect who had allegedly been extorting a victim for several years. Detectives say the scheme dates back to 2018, when the suspect began offering the victim private loans with “exaggerated interest” rates.

Police allege the suspect used threats, intimidation and acts of violence to collect payments, escalating the pressure as the victim struggled to keep up with the mounting debt.

On Jan. 7, 2026, YRP officers, working in partnership with the South Simcoe Police Service, executed a search warrant at a home in Aurora. Investigators arrested the suspect and seized more than $10,000 in cash along with seven luxury watches valued at more than $170,000. Police believe the items were obtained through the proceeds of crime.

Adam Sirizzotti, 34, of Aurora, was charged with extortion and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Police have released a photo of Sirizzotti, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet spoken to investigators.

