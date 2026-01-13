Carney meets with Coastal First Nations today to talk major projects, oceans

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to questions from the floor at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 5:19 am.

PRINCE RUPERT — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet today with Coastal First Nations in Prince Rupert, B.C., to discuss his government’s major projects agenda and marine conservation.

He’ll be joined by a handful of ministers, including Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson and Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson.

Coastal First Nations, which represents nine First Nations, works to protect the B.C. coastline and the Great Bear Rainforest, and to ensure First Nations have a say in how resources and waters are managed.

Tensions between the federal government and Coastal First Nations heated up in 2025 when federal officials failed to meet with the group before signing an agreement with Alberta opening the door to a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Hodgson was forced to apologize after quipping in a television interview that he could have met with alliance members through Zoom.

Coastal First Nations president Marilyn Slett has said there is no support among the group’s members for a pipeline or the suspension of the oil tanker moratorium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

