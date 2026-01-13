From Olympics to Tom Brady, Fanatics expands into entertainment with new studio

FILE - A Fanatics sign appears at Oracle Park during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco on June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 8:01 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 9:26 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fanatics, the sports merchandising giant best known for jerseys and collectibles, is moving deeper into entertainment and bringing fans closer to the action.

The company announced Tuesday the launch of Fanatics Studios, a new content arm with initial projects including the official Olympic film for the LA28 Games, a multipart documentary following seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and joining ESPN as a producer of the 2026 ESPY Awards. Other partnerships will include WWE, MLB and Fox Sports.

Fanatics Studios will independently create, finance, produce and distribute projects spanning feature films and documentaries, unscripted originals, live event specials and premium digital series.

The move adds a major content arm to Fanatics’ growing sports platform, which already includes apparel, collectibles, betting and live events like Fanatics Fest, which will be held this year in New York from July 16-19.

“I’m incredibly excited about launching Fanatics Studios and adding an important content and media business to our growing sports platform that also supports all of our existing businesses,” said Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who will partner with Michael Ratner and his production company, OBB Media.

Ratner will serve as CEO of Fanatics Studios while continuing to run OBB’s other businesses.

“Sports and pop culture are converging at the heart of the global entertainment landscape and we’re building Fanatics Studios to redefine what is possible at that intersection,” Ratner said.

Among the studio’s early projects is “One More Drive,” a documentary series tracking Brady as he prepares for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic and explores a potential run at Team USA as flag football makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Fanatics Studios will also oversee Olympic-related projects highlighting athletes, culture and defining moments of the Games.

The studio will hold a launch event in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

“We are going to continue pushing our mission of relentlessly enhancing the fan experience by creating content that brings fans closer than ever to the teams, players, sports, cultural moments and events that they love in a way that’s never been done before,” Rubin said.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press




Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

27m ago

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured,...

updated

28m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

