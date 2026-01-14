How is Canada solving its opioid crisis 10 years later?

A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story

Posted January 14, 2026 7:17 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 7:19 am.

In 2016, the Canadian federal government recognized the opioid crisis as a public health emergency, yet 10 years later, thousands of Canadians die from opioid toxicity every year.

Health Canada committed $17 million to research projects and harm reduction initiatives aimed at substance use prevention in late 2025, but one problem that’s hard to put a dollar figure on to fix is stigmatization and stereotypes surrounding safe consumption sites – which Ontario closed nine of last year.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dimitra Panagiotoglou, the Canada Research Chair in the Economics of Harm Reduction and associate professor at McGill, to discuss her recent study on the relationship between crime associated with supervised consumption sites, and how Canadians can approach nuanced conversations surrounding substance use.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

17m ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

13h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

12h ago

Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

Metrolinx is replacing a bridge on Simcoe Street in Oshawa. Officials say a road closure is needed as part of work to expand GO train service.

14h ago

Top Stories

Deer found shot with arrow at Park Lawn Cemetery, community outrage grows as police investigate

Toronto police are investigating after a deer was found dead with an arrow lodged in its body at Park Lawn Cemetery on New Year's Day — an incident that has sparked anger among Etobicoke residents and...

17m ago

Dangerous wind chills returning to the GTA Thursday morning

Torontonians will experience a dramatic weather shift over the next 24-36 hours as an Alberta Clipper moves through southern Ontario, bringing a brief mix of precipitation before ushering in the coldest...

13h ago

Recycling pick-up problems continue in Midtown neighbourhood

One side of a Midtown Toronto street that was supposed to have their recycling pick-up on Jan. 2 is still waiting, 11 days later. Residents on Winnett Avenue waited patiently for a week and eventually,...

12h ago

Major 2-year Oshawa street closure begins as part of work to expand GO Transit to Bowmanville

Metrolinx is replacing a bridge on Simcoe Street in Oshawa. Officials say a road closure is needed as part of work to expand GO train service.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:10
Southern Ontario to experience coldest air of the season

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the forecast for Southern Ontario as some regions are set to be hit with the coldest air of the season on Wednesday.

16h ago

2:03
Finch West LRT's slow rollout defended by transport minister

Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria defended the Finch West LRT rollout amid delays and slow-speed concerns.

20h ago

0:33
Hwy. 400 crash leaves YRP officer seriously injured

A York Regional Police officer was left with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ontario.

21h ago

0:46
Multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp

Footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway ramp in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area. No injuries were reported.

21h ago

More Videos