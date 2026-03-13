Toronto, GTA gas prices set for another jump Saturday after sharp 11-cent surge

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area are expected to go up by another six cents overnight to up to $1.61.9 a litre.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2026 9:18 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2026 10:52 am.

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA are set to face the steepest pump prices in more than eight months this weekend, with gas expected to rise to 161.9 cents per litre at most stations on Saturday — an 11‑cent jump in just two days.

The increase, confirmed by En-Pro analyst Roger McKnight, marks the highest price in the GTA since July 2025 and continues a volatile stretch in fuel costs that has left motorists paying significantly more than earlier this winter.

The price fluctuations resulted in a 6-cent drop on Thursday (150.9 cents/litre), followed by a 5-cent increase on Friday (155.9 cents/litre), and a 6-cent jump to kick off the weekend.

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Industry analysts say the two‑day, 11‑cent spike reflects a combination of global instability, rising wholesale costs, and ongoing pressure on crude markets.

The GTA has seen several sharp increases since late February as part of a broader trend of price swings tied to geopolitical tensions and supply concerns. For added context, the January 2025 low was 122.9 cents/litre at most Toronto and GTA gas stations.

Analysts say a major factor behind the recent surge is the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has rattled global oil markets and pushed crude prices higher. Market watchers say further increases are possible if global tensions escalate or if crude prices continue their upward trend. Seasonal factors — including the switch to more expensive summer‑grade gasoline — typically add additional pressure in the spring.

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