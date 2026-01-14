Iran closes its airspace to commercial aircraft for hours as tensions with US remain high

A Toronto rally cry for Iran. Afua Baah has the details on a rally where hundreds converged upon the downtown core protesting the ongoing violence in Tehran.

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 9:34 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 10:40 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran closed its airspace to commercial flights for hours without explanation early Thursday as tensions remained high with the United States over Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

The closure ran for over four hours, according to pilot guidance issued by Iran, which lies on a key East-West flight route. International carriers diverted north and south around Iran, but after one extension, the closure appeared to have expired and several domestic flights were in the air just after 7 a.m.

Iran previously shut its airspace during the 12-day war against Israel in June and when it exchanged fire with Israel during the Israel-Hamas war. However, there were no signs of current hostilities though the closure immediately rippled through global aviation because Iran is located on a key East-West route for airlines.

“Several airlines have already reduced or suspended services, and most carriers are avoiding Iranian airspace,” said the website SafeAirspace, which provides information on conflict areas and air travel. “The situation may signal further security or military activity, including the risk of missile launches or heightened air defense, increasing the risk of misidentification of civil traffic.”

Iran in the past has misidentified a commercial aircraft as a hostile target. In 2020, Iranian air defense shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 with two surface-to-air missiles, killing all 176 people on board. Iran for days adamantly dismissed allegations of downing the plane as Western propaganda before finally acknowledging it.

The airspace closure came as some personnel at a key U.S. military base in Qatar were advised to evacuate. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait also ordered its personnel to “temporary halt” going to the multiple military bases in the small Gulf Arab country.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of vague statements Wednesday that left unclear what American action, if any, would take place against Iran.

In comments to reporters, Trump said he had been told that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, without providing many details. The shift comes a day after Trump told protesters in Iran that “help is on the way” and that his administration would “act accordingly” to respond to the Islamic Republic’s deadly crackdown.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also sought to tone down the rhetoric, urging the U.S. to find a solution through negotiation.

Asked by Fox News what he would say to Trump, Araghchi said: “My message is: Between war and diplomacy, diplomacy is a better way, although we don’t have any positive experience from the United States. But still diplomacy is much better than war.”

The change in tone by the U.S. and Iran came hours after the chief of the Iranian judiciary said the government must act quickly to punish the thousands who have been detained.

Activists warned that hangings of detainees could come soon. The security forces’ crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported. The death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

16m ago

City of Mississauga imposes new restaurant restrictions at Ridgeway Plaza after past complaints

Mississauga city council passed a bylaw amendment looking for a gradual, 15-per-cent reduction of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza.

1h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

8h ago

B.C. to end drug decriminalization project, after 'challenging' three-year-experiment

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province will not be renewing its drug decriminalization project.

2h ago

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

16m ago

City of Mississauga imposes new restaurant restrictions at Ridgeway Plaza after past complaints

Mississauga city council passed a bylaw amendment looking for a gradual, 15-per-cent reduction of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza.

1h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

8h ago

B.C. to end drug decriminalization project, after 'challenging' three-year-experiment

B.C.’s Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province will not be renewing its drug decriminalization project.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:43
Heavy snow overnight set to last into Thursday morning commute

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is under a snowfall warning heading into the Thursday morning commute. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

5h ago

3:20
Who might replace Crombie as next Ontario Liberal leader?

Bonnie Crombie has stepped down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party. Mark McAllister discusses why Crombie made the move now, and some of the potential candidates to replace her.

5h ago

2:53
Former workers and clients of GTA snow removal company demand answers

Several former employees of the company say they are owed thousands of dollars in back pay while customers claimed they are not getting service they paid for. The owner responds to the claims. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

1:55
GTA braces for winter blast: Here's how much snow you can expect

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening.

7h ago

2:52
Bonnie Crombie officially steps down as Ontario Liberal Leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is officially stepping down from her role effective immediately just months after announcing her intention to resign.

8h ago

More Videos