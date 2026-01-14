Possible bird flu warnings in Brampton, multiple geese found dead in Whitby

One of 10 dead geese is seen here in Port Whitby Marina. (Shauna Hunt/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 14, 2026 11:42 am.

Officials in Brampton are warning residents after multiple dead waterfowl were discovered near local waterways.

The city says several deceased waterfowl were found around Professor’s Lake and Reginald Conover Pond.

Officials say avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is suspected as the cause of death.

The city of Brampton says the risk of avian influenza spreading to humans remains extremely low, and there is no increased public health concern at this time.

However, officials are asking residents and pet owners to avoid contact with waterfowl, and refrain from feeding or interacting with wild birds. Also, bird feeders should be removed or cleaned frequently to reduce the risk of contamination.

Anyone who finds a dead bird in Brampton is asked to report it to animal services.

Multiple geese found dead near Whitby beach

Meanwhile, in Whitby, officials say 10 geese were found near the Port Whitby Marina on Monday. The cause is still unknown.

“Staff are now working with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to send the specimens for testing,” Officials said in a statement.

Officials say the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

