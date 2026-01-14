Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

Rolan Sokolovski is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - U.S. Department of the Treasury (Mandatory Credit) HO

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2026 1:06 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 2:22 pm.

TORONTO — Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money.

The four, whose identities are covered under a publication ban, are offering to supervise Rolan Sokolovski if he is released ahead of his extradition hearing.

Sokolovski, who is 37, is also putting up $2 million.

The jeweller and former professional poker player was arrested alongside several other Canadians last fall, part of an ongoing investigation into Canadian athlete turned alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

Sokoloski is accused of overseeing bookkeeping for the organization, which allegedly smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, and laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, luxury goods and other assets through his jewelry business, Diamond Tsar.

The plan proposed for his release would see him living with three of his sureties, and the fourth staying nearby.

Taking the stand turn by turn over two days, the proposed sureties testified they did not know Sokolovski’s income, nor had they discussed the details of his business with him.

“I assumed it was good money,” one of them told the court Wednesday.

The man said he and Sokolovski were “very close” and tried to keep each other apprised of anything interesting in their lives. “I don’t really ask a lot of questions, so whatever he shares, he shares,” the man said.

No information that could identify the proposed sureties, including their job or their relationship to Sokolovski, can be disclosed under a publication ban meant to protect their safety.

Earlier this week, court heard Sokolovski did not declare any personal income on his last two tax returns, and that he didn’t draw a salary or dividends from the company for several years.

Sokolovski did not declare any of his earnings from poker or cryptocurrency, testifying he did not believe it was necessary because winnings from gambling are not taxable in Canada.

Windfalls from gambling or lottery are generally not taxable in Canada, with the exception of those considered income from a job or a business. Selling, trading or spending cryptocurrency can lead to gains or losses that must be reported on a tax return.

U.S. authorities allege Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder, is working with Mexican cartels. Court documents allege his drug trafficking ring transported cocaine from Colombia into Mexico, then used semitrailers to distribute it in the U.S. and Canada.

Wedding is believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie resigns, effective immediately

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has announced she is stepping aside effective immediately. In a statement released Wednesday, Crombie said the decision followed "careful reflection" and comes...

1h ago

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie resigns, effective immediately

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has announced she is stepping aside effective immediately. In a statement released Wednesday, Crombie said the decision followed "careful reflection" and comes...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
GTA braces for winter blast: Here's how much snow you can expect

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening.

13m ago

2:52
Bonnie Crombie officially steps down as Ontario Liberal Leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is officially stepping down from her role effective immediately just months after announcing her intention to resign.

1h ago

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

6h ago

2:26
Oshawa business owners speak out as major road closed for Metrolinx construction

A major arterial road in Oshawa has been shut down for 2 years, as Metrolinx begins bridge work for its Bowmanville GO extension. Erica Natividad with the impact on business owners and residents.

21h ago

2:51
Tow trucks torched in Brampton for the second time in a week

GTA's tow truck war continues, as police investigates a case of suspected arson near a Brampton auto shop. Shauna Hunt reports that officers are working to determine if there's a link between this incident, and a recent attack that happened nearby.

21h ago

More Videos