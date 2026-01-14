2 arrested after stabbing near Yonge and Gerrard; 1 taken to hospital

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 14, 2026 11:21 am.

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a stabbing late Wednesday morning in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street area.

Officers were called to the intersection around 10:30 a.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found two individuals suffering from injuries.

Investigators say both people were taken into custody at the scene.

One of the injured individuals was transported to the hospital on an emergency run, though police have not released details on the severity of their injuries.

The second person was treated at the scene before being arrested.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

