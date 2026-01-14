Two men arrested after fleeing R.I.D.E. line in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say two men were arrested after fleeing a traffic stop during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the area of Stevenson Road and Gibb Street where RIDE officers told a driver to pull off the roadway before he fled at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators the suspect vehicle struck another motorist a short distance away, and then continued fleeing. When officers attempted to contain the vehicle, it intentionally struck two police cruisers before continuing to evade police. Eventually the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The two suspects are identified as Je’von Hamblett-Oxley, 29, and Lincoln Richards, 32, both from Oshawa.

They are both facing multiple charges including failing to stop for police, and possession of a schedule I substance.

Hamblett-Oxley was held for a bail hearing, and Richards was released on an undertaking.