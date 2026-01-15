Report: Blue Jays have shown willingness to go up to 10 years for Kyle Tucker

Outfielder Kyle Tucker as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted January 15, 2026 7:55 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 7:59 am.

As Kyle Tucker’s free agency appears to be nearing a conclusion, the Toronto Blue Jays may be trying to lock the star outfielder into the middle of their lineup for the next decade.

During an appearance on Sportsnet Central on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said that the Blue Jays “have really been the only team that has shown the willingness to go as deep as 10 years, potentially,” in their offer to Tucker.

The news, of course, comes on the heels of Tuesday’s reporting from Fansided’s Robert Murray, who said that the New York Mets have extended Tucker a short-term offer that carries a $50-million annual average value.

“Now that the Mets are in at that level, the (Los Angeles) Dodgers are going to come in, too,” Passan said Wednesday.

“You don’t know what he’s going to take,” he later continued. “Does he want that big-dollar contract, or does he want the security that comes with a long-term deal?”

While there’s no clear timeline for Tucker to make his final decision, Passan said he expects a resolution to come this week. That aligns with a report from the New York Post’s Mike Puma, which said that the Mets don’t expect Tucker’s decision until “at least Thursday.”

Seen as this off-season’s top free agent, Tucker helped the Chicago Cubs back to the post-season in 2025, posting an .841 OPS in 136 games while smashing 22 homers and driving in 73 runs. Tucker also earned his fourth career all-star nod and second career Silver Slugger.

Tucker spent just one season in Chicago after landing with the Cubs in a trade from the Houston Astros last December, changing teams for the first time in his eight-year career.

With a lack of impact bats available in the 2026 and 2027 off-seasons, Tucker’s free agency could be influenced by teams looking to lock down a core piece while there are options on the open market.

The Blue Jays, trying to make a return trip to the World Series, will certainly be one of them.

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with 20–30 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

5m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

31m ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface...

updated

2h ago

