As Kyle Tucker’s free agency appears to be nearing a conclusion, the Toronto Blue Jays may be trying to lock the star outfielder into the middle of their lineup for the next decade.

During an appearance on Sportsnet Central on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said that the Blue Jays “have really been the only team that has shown the willingness to go as deep as 10 years, potentially,” in their offer to Tucker.

The news, of course, comes on the heels of Tuesday’s reporting from Fansided’s Robert Murray, who said that the New York Mets have extended Tucker a short-term offer that carries a $50-million annual average value.

“Now that the Mets are in at that level, the (Los Angeles) Dodgers are going to come in, too,” Passan said Wednesday.

“You don’t know what he’s going to take,” he later continued. “Does he want that big-dollar contract, or does he want the security that comes with a long-term deal?”

While there’s no clear timeline for Tucker to make his final decision, Passan said he expects a resolution to come this week. That aligns with a report from the New York Post’s Mike Puma, which said that the Mets don’t expect Tucker’s decision until “at least Thursday.”

Seen as this off-season’s top free agent, Tucker helped the Chicago Cubs back to the post-season in 2025, posting an .841 OPS in 136 games while smashing 22 homers and driving in 73 runs. Tucker also earned his fourth career all-star nod and second career Silver Slugger.

Tucker spent just one season in Chicago after landing with the Cubs in a trade from the Houston Astros last December, changing teams for the first time in his eight-year career.

With a lack of impact bats available in the 2026 and 2027 off-seasons, Tucker’s free agency could be influenced by teams looking to lock down a core piece while there are options on the open market.

The Blue Jays, trying to make a return trip to the World Series, will certainly be one of them.