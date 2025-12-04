Top free agent Kyle Tucker visited Blue Jays’ Dunedin facility

Outfielder Kyle Tucker as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

Posted December 4, 2025 5:12 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 5:13 am.

Free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker visited the Toronto Blue Jays’ Dunedin, Fla., training facilities on Wednesday, according to industry sources. 

The news was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.

Tucker went to high school in nearby Tampa, Fla., before signing with the Houston Astros as the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Now 28, he’s considered the top free agent available.

A visit does indicate that the Blue Jays are genuinely involved with Tucker, but it’s also a relatively standard part of recruiting a high-profile free agent and doesn’t mean Tucker’s anywhere near making a decision. It would be a surprise if Tucker didn’t also visit some other rumoured suitors such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies as his market develops.

Related:

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will stay in touch with other players, including their own homegrown star. Along with Tucker, the Blue Jays have interest in Bo Bichette, who’s also hitting free agency for the first time. As of Wednesday, it appears extremely unlikely the Blue Jays would land both players, and it’s possible that they don’t land either one.

So far this winter, the Blue Jays have focused on their starting rotation, retaining Shane Bieber while signing free agents Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. From here, GM Ross Atkins is expected to consider offensive additions while attempting to add a late-inning relief arm.

Free agent activity could pick up further when MLB’s annual Winter Meetings begin Monday in Orlando, Fla.

