Toronto emergency crews responding to house fire near Christie Pits
Posted January 15, 2026 12:09 pm.
Toronto fire crews are on the scene of a house fire near Christie Pits.
Emergency services were called to the area of Bloor and Shaw streets at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.
The fire is still active and it’s unknown whether anyone has been injured.
An update from the Toronto Police Service said Bloor Street West is closed between Ossington Avenue and Crawford Street.
More to come
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 15, 2026