Toronto garbage, green bin collection continuing after storm with possible ‘delays’ City says

A garbage and green bin in the snow. City of Toronto.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 15, 2026 11:22 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 11:27 am.

The City of Toronto says garbage and green bin collection is continuing on schedule despite a major snow storm.

The City, however, says there could be delays due to the inclement weather that’s resulted in heavy accumulations and messy streets.

“Please put your waste out on your regular collection day and leave bins out until collected,” the City advised in a social media post.

The City also provided several tips to assure collection can run as smoothly as possible.

They include:

  • Keep bins on your property, not on sidewalks or roads, so snow plows can operate safely.
  • Place bins on flat ground, not on snowbanks.
  • Clear snow around all bins to ensure crews have safe access from the road.
  • If possible, please hold onto oversized and metal items until your next scheduled collection.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

1h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

1h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday. At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights...

16m ago

Snowstorm of '26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

It's shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday. The powerful winter storm...

1m ago

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

1h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

1h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday. At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights...

16m ago

Snowstorm of '26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

It's shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday. The powerful winter storm...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

3h ago

3:06
Iranian woman in Toronto heartbroken after learning aunt was killed in Tehran protests

Afua Baah sits down with an Iranian woman in Toronto who learns that her aunt was killed in the Tehran protests. As she shares her grief, she also calls for Canada and other international allies to intervene in the deadly violence.

18h ago

2:42
Mississauga puts new restrictions on complaint-heavy plaza

The City of Mississauga is aiming to reduce the number of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza through new by-law restrictions. Erica Natividad with how the city says it will help address crowding and noise issues, and reaction from business owners.

18h ago

2:55
New poll shows almost 1 in 3 Canadians worried about future U.S. interference

A significant number of Canadians say they are on edge when it comes to diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. Catalina Gilles hears from experts and looks at just how likely, or not, U-S military aggression against Canada may be.

18h ago

2:54
As flu cases peak, some hospitals activate surge measures to meet capacity pressures

Some hospitals are activating surge measures to deal with significant capacity pressures this flu season. Tina Yazdani breaks down the numbers, and asks Ontario's health minister about the surge.

18h ago

More Videos