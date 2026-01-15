Toronto garbage, green bin collection continuing after storm with possible ‘delays’ City says

The City of Toronto says garbage and green bin collection is continuing on schedule despite a major snow storm.

The City, however, says there could be delays due to the inclement weather that’s resulted in heavy accumulations and messy streets.

“Please put your waste out on your regular collection day and leave bins out until collected,” the City advised in a social media post.

The City also provided several tips to assure collection can run as smoothly as possible.

They include: