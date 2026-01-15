Snowstorm of ’26 in photos: Powerful winter storm hits Toronto, GTA

A pedestrian navigates a snowed-in staircase amid heavy snowfall and accumulation in Toronto on Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By News Staff

Posted January 15, 2026 12:03 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 2:28 pm.

It’s shaping up to be the heaviest snowfall of the season so far, with forecasters calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in the GTA before conditions ease later Thursday.

The powerful winter storm has left Toronto and other parts of the GTA looking like a giant snow globe, with a snow day for many students in the region. However, the impact goes beyond that with dangerous driving conditions and bitterly cold temperatures.

Below is a photo gallery that captures some of the snowy conditions in Toronto.

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

2h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

3h ago

Ottawa youth, 14, made hoax calls in Hamilton reporting shootings, murders: Hamilton police

A 14-year-old Ottawa youth has been charged by Hamilton police after allegedly making more than half-a-dozen fake emergency calls reporting serious crimes like domestic violence, shootings and homicides,...

1h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday. At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights...

58m ago

