Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA

A shopper pushes a cart through heavy snowfall as strong winds reduce visibility during a winter storm in Toronto, Canada, on December 26, 2025. Environment Canada says snow continues through Boxing Day, bringing a possible 12 centimeters of snowfall before the weather system moves out in the evening. (Photo by Arrush Chopra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Arrush Chopra/NurPhoto

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 14, 2026 11:49 am.

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening.

According to CityNews’ Chief Meteorologist, the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA, beginning around 9 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Downtown Toronto could see anywhere from 5-15 cm of snow.

Strong winds will result in blowing snow too, all starting Wednesday night around 9 to 10 p.m.

The heaviest accumulation is expected north and east of Toronto, including Scarborough, York Region, and Durham Region, where snowfall totals could exceed 20 centimetres by Thursday afternoon. This comes with heavy winds resulting in blowing snow.

The timing of the storm could be a major concern. Snowfall is expected to be heaviest overnight, making Thursday morning’s commute challenging. Roads are likely to be snow-covered, and visibility could be poor during peak travel times.

Some potential disruptions are possible as school bus cancellations are likely in many parts of the region Thursday morning.

The current one-day snowfall record at Toronto Pearson International Airport this season stands at 12 centimetres on December 26.

More to come.

