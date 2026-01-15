Toronto police officer arrested for multiple alleged thefts

A Toronto police officer is seen outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 15, 2026 5:45 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 5:46 pm.

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged one of their officers for multiple alleged thefts.

Investigators allege the accused took property that was delivered to 52 Division instead of logging it. Multiple items were allegedly recovered, including government-issued identification, bank cards, and passports.

Constable Derek McCormick, 56, has been arrested and charged with:

  • Four counts of theft under $5,000;
  • Breach of trust, and
  • Obstructing justice.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Police say Constable McCormick has 28 years of service, and is suspended with pay per the requirements of the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario.

