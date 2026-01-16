Carney to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ as part of Gaza rebuild

President Donald Trump greets Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during a summit to support ending the more than two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

By John Marchesan

Posted January 16, 2026 8:56 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 9:43 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join the “Board of Peace,” which has been established as part of the president’s 20-point plan for the reconstruction and governance of Gaza.

A senior government official says Carney will accept the invitation but has yet to inform Trump of his decision.

Carney’s name was not among the initial list of executive board members released by the White House on Friday of leaders who will play a role in overseeing the next steps in Gaza. The Palestinian committee set to govern the territory under U.S. supervision met for the first time Friday in Cairo.

The committee’s leader, Dr. Ali Shaath, an engineer and former Palestinian Authority official from Gaza, pledged to get to work quickly to improve conditions. He expects reconstruction and recovery to take about three years and plans to focus first on immediate needs, including shelter.

Under Trump’s plan, Shaath’s technocratic committee will run day-to-day affairs in Gaza under the oversight of a Trump-led “Board of Peace,” whose members include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump’s deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

Nickolay Mladenov, a former Bulgarian politician and UN Mideast envoy, is to serve as the executive board’s representative overseeing day-to-day matters.

The White House also announced the members of another board, the “Gaza Executive Board,” which will work with Mladenov, the technocratic committee and the international stabilization force.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the announced start of the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire a “declarative move,” rather than a sign of progress.

The announcement of the ceasefire’s second phase left many questions unanswered, including the deployment of an international security force to supervise the ceasefire deal, the reopening of Gaza’s southern Rafah border crossing, and concrete details about disarming Hamas.

Palestinians in Gaza expressed skepticism about changes on the ground, citing ongoing violence and hardships. More than 450 people have been killed since Israel and Hamas agreed to halt fighting in October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The casualties since the October ceasefire, which UNICEF said include more than 100 children, are among the 71,441 Palestinians killed since the start of Israel’s offensive, according to the ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians. Israel disputes those figures but has not provided its own.

This is the third winter since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, 2023, when militants stormed into southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people and abducted 251 others.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

2h ago

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

4h ago

Respiratory hospitalizations on the decline in Canada as flu spread slows

Health Canada says respiratory hospitalizations fell from more than 4,300 to about 2,500 in the second week of January, after the flu season hit a three-year high last month. The latest national influenza...

3h ago

5 people arrested in fight between tow truck drivers last October

Five people are facing charges in connection to a fight between tow truck drivers in Brampton last October. Peel police say on Oct. 31, 2025, officers were called to reports of a fight involving multiple...

6h ago

Top Stories

Tenants say costs for crackdown at notorious Mississauga plaza being passed on to them

Business owners at a Mississauga plaza that has drawn plenty of complaints over the years say they’re having to unfairly foot the bill for increased security and legal fees after the city cracked down...

2h ago

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

4h ago

Respiratory hospitalizations on the decline in Canada as flu spread slows

Health Canada says respiratory hospitalizations fell from more than 4,300 to about 2,500 in the second week of January, after the flu season hit a three-year high last month. The latest national influenza...

3h ago

5 people arrested in fight between tow truck drivers last October

Five people are facing charges in connection to a fight between tow truck drivers in Brampton last October. Peel police say on Oct. 31, 2025, officers were called to reports of a fight involving multiple...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Ontario's premier blasts the prime minister for 'terrible' EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford is blasting Prime Minister Mark Carney for what he describes as a 'terrible' EV deal with China. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say Ford should have done more to protect Ontario's auto workers.

3h ago

5:17
What the Bichette deal means for the 2026 Blue Jays

Bo Bichette is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays for the New York Mets. We break down the deal and what it means for the Jays with broadcaster Ben Shulman.

7h ago

1:37
Ontario Premier calls Canada-China trade deal a 'knee-jerk reaction'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to allow Chinese EVs into Canada in a new trade deal with President Xi Jinping a 'knee-jerk reaction' to global trade tensions.

9h ago

2:31
More snow on the way for Toronto Friday

More snow is on the way for Toronto following a major snowstorm, however temperatures are expected to warm up before dropping next week. Here's what you need to know.

9h ago

2:57
Toronto continues to dig out of snow following major storm

The day after a major snowstorm that left many regions in the GTA under 30 cm of snow, city workers continue to work on cleaning up the roads and sidewalks.

9h ago

More Videos