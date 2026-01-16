Evidence supports allegations of sexual assault, assault against Ontario judge: panel

The Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines, Ont., is seen in this March 23, 2017 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 4:27 pm.

A disciplinary panel has found an Ontario judge guilty of judicial misconduct after concluding there is enough evidence to support allegations that he sexually and physically assaulted a woman three years ago.

The Ontario Judicial Council, an oversight body that investigates complaints against the province’s judges, says the panel unanimously ruled that five of the six allegations against Ontario Court Justice Paul Currie were established on a balance of probabilities, meaning they are more likely than not to have happened.

A decision summary says the woman’s account of the January and April 2023 assaults and their aftermath was “logical, consistent on the material points and aligned with other evidence in the record.”

Currie’s evidence, the panel found, was “at times internally inconsistent and was undermined by contemporaneous evidence.”

The panel found Currie also engaged in misconduct by trying to deter the woman, identified only as A.A., from participating in the council’s investigation, taking longer than five days to surrender to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and regularly drinking and driving.

It found, however, that the evidence was not sufficient to find that the judge tried to dissuade A.A. from giving a statement to police.

Currie, who served as regional senior justice for the central west region that includes Brampton and St. Catharines until his term ended last August, initially faced criminal charges, prompting the then-chief justice of the Ontario Court of Justice to lodge a complaint with the council.

The charges were dropped in June 2023 after prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable chance of conviction. In order for someone to be found guilty in a criminal case, the allegations against them must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The council then investigated the complaint and a review panel ordered a hearing, which took place over several days in November.

A hearing to determine the appropriate disposition is scheduled for Feb. 4.

