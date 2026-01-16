Health minister announces funding extension for national suicide crisis helpline

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel makes an announcement on the Canadian Dental Care Plan and the Oral Health Access Fund, in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2026 10:31 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 11:59 am.

The federal government is funding the national suicide crisis helpline for another two years.

People across the country can call or text 9-8-8 if they are experiencing a suicide crisis or if they’re concerned about a loved one.

The helpline was launched in November 2023 and the government says it has responded to more than 800,000 calls and texts since then.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel has announced that Ottawa has set aside up to $120 million to keep the service going for the next two years.

The helpline is operated by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and a network of organizations across the country.

StatCan data shows that nearly 4,500 people die by suicide each year in Canada.

Top Stories

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

3h ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

breaking

5m ago

Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard. Emergency crews were called...

11m ago

Carney reaches 'landmark' tariff-quota deal with China on EVs, canola

BEIJING — The Liberal government has reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products, Prime Minister...

51m ago

