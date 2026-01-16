Tesla granted more time in US investigation into its self-driving tech

FILE - A Tesla model Y and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2026 12:52 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 1:58 pm.

U.S. regulators have granted a five-week extension for Tesla to respond to allegations that its vehicles have broken traffic laws while operating in what the electric automaker calls “full self-driving” mode.

An investigation of Tesla’s full-self driving feature was opened in October after the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration said it had collected dozens of reports of the cars running red lights or driving on the wrong side of the road, sometimes crashing into other vehicles and causing injuries.

The investigation covered 2.9 million vehicles, essentially all Teslas equipped with full self-driving technology, or FSD. Critics say the name is a misnomer that has lulled drivers into handing full control over to their cars. The federal agency responsible for auto safety said in a letter to Tesla on Dec. 3, 2025 that it was investigating 62 complaints, up from 58 reported incidents in October.

Tesla, headed by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, has argued to regulators and in court cases that it has repeatedly told drivers the system cannot drive the cars by itself and whoever is behind the wheel must be ready to intervene at all times. Regulators say that many Tesla drivers involved accidents said the cars gave them no warning before behaving erratically.

In a letter to the electric vehicle maker, the NHTSA said Thursday that the company now has until Feb. 23 to answer the government’s request for information. The original deadline was Jan. 19, 2025.

Tesla lost its crown as the world’s bestselling electric vehicle maker last year for a combination of reasons, including a backlash to Elon Musk’s right-wing politics, expiring U.S. tax breaks for buyers and stiff competition at home and abroad that has pushed sales down for a second straight year.

Tesla reported earlier this month that it delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, down 9% from a year earlier. Chinese rival BYD, which sold 2.26 million vehicles last year, is now the world’s biggest EV maker.

The FSD system under investigation is what is called Level 2 driver-assistance software that requires drivers to pay full attention to the road. A new version of FSD was introduced in the fall. The company is also testing a vastly upgraded version that does not require driver intervention, something that Musk has been promising to roll out for years.

Tesla is under pressure to show success with FSD because the main part of its business — selling cars — is struggling.

Still, investors are betting that Tesla and Musk can deliver on their ambitions to make Tesla a leader in robotaxi services and get consumers to embrace humanoid robots that can perform basic tasks in homes and offices. Reflecting that optimism, Tesla’s stock finished 2025 with a gain of approximately 11%.

Tesla shares were essentially unchanged in midday trading Friday, going for about $439 each.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

12m ago

'We are not resting': Chow touts improvements after storm puts City clean up efforts to the test

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took heat during a frigid stretch last winter when Toronto was walloped by snow it was seemingly ill-prepared to deal with. A series of storms had dropped more than 50 centimetres...

3h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

21m ago

Bo Bichette agrees to 3-year, $126M deal with New York Mets: report

Bo Bichette is headed for Queens, agreeing to a three-year contract with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. Bichette will earn $126 million over three years, according to ESPN's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trump says it's a 'good thing' Carney signed a deal with China

While President Donald Trump said Friday it's a "good thing" that Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed a trade deal with China, his trade czar cautioned that Canada could regret the decision. When...

12m ago

'We are not resting': Chow touts improvements after storm puts City clean up efforts to the test

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took heat during a frigid stretch last winter when Toronto was walloped by snow it was seemingly ill-prepared to deal with. A series of storms had dropped more than 50 centimetres...

3h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

21m ago

Bo Bichette agrees to 3-year, $126M deal with New York Mets: report

Bo Bichette is headed for Queens, agreeing to a three-year contract with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. Bichette will earn $126 million over three years, according to ESPN's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Ontario Premier calls Canada-China trade deal a 'knee-jerk reaction'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to allow Chinese EVs into Canada in a new trade deal with President Xi Jinping a 'knee-jerk reaction' to global trade tensions.

2h ago

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

19h ago

2:46
Rare bird sighting in Quebec

On this cold and snowy winter day, here's a story that will get you thinking about spring: A rare bird has been spotted in Quebec. David Zura with why so many bird-watchers are flapping their wings with excitement.

20h ago

2:20
Carney and ministers sign agreements with China on lumber, tourism and energy

A new era in Canada-China relations is underway, with leaders from the two countries meeting face-to-face in an attempt to put previous hostilities aside. Xiaoli Li with whether any progress is being made on some of the more contentious trade issues.

20h ago

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

21h ago

More Videos