Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Firefighters, police and paramedics respond to a chemical hazard at a North York apartment building on January 18, 2026. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted January 18, 2026 8:59 pm.

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building.

Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing two chemicals together that created a burst of gas.

“When we realized it was getting beyond where the pool area was, we decided to shelter in place the personnel that were in the building, and then we decided to evacuate the lobby and upgrade the alarm level to include paramedics and police,” said Toronto Fire Services District Chief Brian McAlinden.

McAlinden said 30 people were evacuated, while everyone else was asked to remain in their units as firefighters worked to ventilate the affected areas.

TTC buses were brought in to shelter those who had to be evacuated from the building.

Air quality levels returned to normal after about two hours.

Paramedics say 13 people were assessed at the scene and eight were transported to a local hospital for further observation. All of the injuries are considered minor.

