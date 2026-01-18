Mark Carney ‘concerned’ about U.S. ‘escalation’ on Greenland after tariffs

DOHA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is “concerned” about U.S. “escalation” on its push to buy Greenland after it hit eight European nations opposed to the U.S. purchasing the self-governing Danish territory with the threat of tariffs.

President Donald Trump says that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland will face a 10-per-cent tariff starting Feb. 1.

Trump says that tariff will climb to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal was in place for “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.