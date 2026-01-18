Mark Carney ‘concerned’ about U.S. ‘escalation’ on Greenland after tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2026 8:12 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2026 9:25 am.

DOHA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is “concerned” about U.S. “escalation” on its push to buy Greenland after it hit eight European nations opposed to the U.S. purchasing the self-governing Danish territory with the threat of tariffs.

President Donald Trump says that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland will face a 10-per-cent tariff starting Feb. 1.

Trump says that tariff will climb to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal was in place for “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.

Top Stories

3 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after fire in Toronto apartment: police

A Toronto police spokesperson said the fire happened at a property near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West early Sunday morning.

31m ago

Female wanted after man stabbed in Moss Park apartment

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas...

11h ago

Mark Carney says Qatar will make 'significant' investments in Canada's major projects

While in Doha, Qatar, Carney said investments will get projects built faster, "supercharge" energy industries and create jobs for Canadians.

19m ago

Despite Liberal pivot, Conservatives to keep pressing for tougher crime measures in Canada

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal government’s justice policy has taken a markedly tougher approach — but the Conservatives say it's not enough and they have no intention of changing tack.

14m ago

