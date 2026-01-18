On-duty OPP officer charged with impaired driving

An Ontario Provincial Police constable with 17 years of service is facing drunk driving charges while on duty.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment began an investigation on Jan. 15. involving one of their members.

They say 39-year-old Christopher Prout was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal threshold for impaired driving.

They say the officer is scheduled to make a court appearance in Midland on Feb. 26.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay, and the OPP Professional Standards Unit is conducting an internal investigation.