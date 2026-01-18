3 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after fire in Toronto apartment: police

Toronto emergency crews were called to the residential unit near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday. CITYNEWS / Arthur Pressick

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 18, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2026 9:33 am.

Officials say three people have been injured after a fire in a Toronto apartment building early Sunday.

According to an update from the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened at a property near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West, east of Roncesvalles Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m.

A police spokesperson told CityNews a man in his 40s was taken to a hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said two other people at the residential property were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CityNews firefighters found flames and smoke on the main floor after they arrived, forcing an evacuation of the building. A TTC shelter bus was brought to keep residents warm.

The circumstances leading up to the fire and the cause of the blaze weren’t immediately clear as of Sunday. Investigations by the Toronto police and fire services are continuing.

TTC 301 Queen streetcars were forced to divert off of Queen Street West for several hours early Sunday due to the emergency response.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female wanted after man stabbed in Moss Park apartment

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas...

11h ago

Mark Carney says Qatar will make 'significant' investments in Canada's major projects

While in Doha, Qatar, Carney said investments will get projects built faster, "supercharge" energy industries and create jobs for Canadians.

21m ago

Despite Liberal pivot, Conservatives to keep pressing for tougher crime measures in Canada

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal government’s justice policy has taken a markedly tougher approach — but the Conservatives say it's not enough and they have no intention of changing tack.

16m ago

Mark Carney 'concerned' about U.S. 'escalation' on Greenland after tariffs

President Donald Trump says eight countries will face a 10-per-cent tariff starting Feb. 1 amid a push to buy Greenland.

8m ago

Top Stories

Female wanted after man stabbed in Moss Park apartment

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas...

11h ago

Mark Carney says Qatar will make 'significant' investments in Canada's major projects

While in Doha, Qatar, Carney said investments will get projects built faster, "supercharge" energy industries and create jobs for Canadians.

21m ago

Despite Liberal pivot, Conservatives to keep pressing for tougher crime measures in Canada

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal government’s justice policy has taken a markedly tougher approach — but the Conservatives say it's not enough and they have no intention of changing tack.

16m ago

Mark Carney 'concerned' about U.S. 'escalation' on Greenland after tariffs

President Donald Trump says eight countries will face a 10-per-cent tariff starting Feb. 1 amid a push to buy Greenland.

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Bitterly cold temperatures on the way starting Sunday

Gusty winds overnight will usher in some bitterly cold temperatures for a mostly cloudy Sunday, which could include snow showers late in the day.

14h ago

2:09
After one day thaw, temperatures set to plunge by Sunday

Following a very brief warm-up on Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again on Sunday before turning much colder early next week.

January 16, 2026 8:00 pm EST EST

2:44
WestJet reverses cramped seating layout amid viral backlash

Rhianne Campbell speaks with passengers and advocates following the announcement from the airline.

January 16, 2026 8:52 pm EST EST

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

January 16, 2026 7:23 pm EST EST

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

January 15, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos