3 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after fire in Toronto apartment: police

Officials say three people have been injured after a fire in a Toronto apartment building early Sunday.

According to an update from the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened at a property near Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West, east of Roncesvalles Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m.

A police spokesperson told CityNews a man in his 40s was taken to a hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said two other people at the residential property were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CityNews firefighters found flames and smoke on the main floor after they arrived, forcing an evacuation of the building. A TTC shelter bus was brought to keep residents warm.

The circumstances leading up to the fire and the cause of the blaze weren’t immediately clear as of Sunday. Investigations by the Toronto police and fire services are continuing.

TTC 301 Queen streetcars were forced to divert off of Queen Street West for several hours early Sunday due to the emergency response.

FIRE:

Queen St W and Sorauren Ave

1:50 am

-residential unit on fire

-police, paramedics and Toronto fire o/s

-was a working fire

-3 victims located inside the unit

-2 victims transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

-one male victim transported to hospital with… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 18, 2026