2 charged after traffic stop results in large cocaine, cash seizure: Barrie police

Suspected cocaine and cash seized by Barrie police during a traffic stop on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Barrie Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 19, 2026 11:02 am.

While plows were busy cleaning up during a major winter storm last Thursday, Barrie police allege a man and woman were moving a different kind of snow — cocaine.

On Jan. 15, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 12:30 p.m. on Hart Drive after they received a call about a suspicious person.

Upon approaching the vehicle, an officer allegedly spotted a half-empty bottle of whisky in the back seat.

During an ensuing search of the vehicle, Barrie police allege they found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, and around $5,000 in Canadian cash.

In a release on Monday, police further allege that a spring-assisted prohibited knife was seized.

A 36-year-old Mississauga man and 33-year-old woman from Muskoka Lakes both face charges of possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, along with possessing proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The male suspect was additionally charged with driving with open alcohol, possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of an identity document.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous cold as mid‑week snow targets the GTA

Toronto is heading into one of its harshest stretches of winter so far, with extreme cold, biting wind chills, and a mid‑week snowfall expected to disrupt commutes and push temperatures to their lowest...

updated

1h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Etobicoke hotel used as temporary city shelter

Toronto police continue to investigate after a man was stabbed at an Etobicoke hotel early Monday, a building the City of Toronto confirms is currently being used as part of its temporary homeless shelter...

updated

30m ago

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

1h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

36m ago

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous cold as mid‑week snow targets the GTA

Toronto is heading into one of its harshest stretches of winter so far, with extreme cold, biting wind chills, and a mid‑week snowfall expected to disrupt commutes and push temperatures to their lowest...

updated

1h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Etobicoke hotel used as temporary city shelter

Toronto police continue to investigate after a man was stabbed at an Etobicoke hotel early Monday, a building the City of Toronto confirms is currently being used as part of its temporary homeless shelter...

updated

30m ago

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

1h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Bitter cold sticking around for the week

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

16h ago

1:53
SIU investigating after Durham officer critically wounded in Oshawa shooting

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a Durham police officer was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning. A suspect was also seriously injured in the confrontation.

15h ago

1:25
Vaughan residence target of overnight shooting

Police in York Region are searching for suspects after a vehicle was vandalized and multiple gunshots fired outside a Vaughan home early Sunday morning.

17h ago

1:57
3 injured after fire at Toronto apartment building

Officials say three people have been injured after a fire at a Queen Street West apartment building. Rhianne Campbell has more.

22h ago

2:47
Volunteers pack, distribute thousands of winter survival kits for Toronto's unhoused

Rhianne Campbell is there speaking with organizers as they pack kits stuffed with necessities, distributed to over 140 social service agencies across the GTA.

January 17, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos