2 charged after traffic stop results in large cocaine, cash seizure: Barrie police

While plows were busy cleaning up during a major winter storm last Thursday, Barrie police allege a man and woman were moving a different kind of snow — cocaine.

On Jan. 15, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 12:30 p.m. on Hart Drive after they received a call about a suspicious person.

Upon approaching the vehicle, an officer allegedly spotted a half-empty bottle of whisky in the back seat.

During an ensuing search of the vehicle, Barrie police allege they found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, and around $5,000 in Canadian cash.

In a release on Monday, police further allege that a spring-assisted prohibited knife was seized.

A 36-year-old Mississauga man and 33-year-old woman from Muskoka Lakes both face charges of possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, along with possessing proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The male suspect was additionally charged with driving with open alcohol, possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of an identity document.