Hundreds of Kashechewan First Nation evacuees arrive in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies this Oct. 30, 2005 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2026 11:09 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2026 11:54 am.

The fire chief in Niagara Falls, Ont., says the city is now hosting hundreds of Kashechewan First Nation evacuees after a water crisis in the northern Ontario community forced many to leave their homes.

Jo Zambito says 858 people from Kashechewan are currently living in two Niagara Falls hotels and the city is ready to welcome more evacuees who could arrive in the coming days.

Zambito says his teams are trying to make sure the evacuees stay comfortable and provide everything they may need, including food and medical supplies.

Kashechewan First Nation’s executive director, Tyson Wesley, has said that about 400 people were expected to be left in the 2,200-member community by Sunday.

Officials at the fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage created an urgent public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems.

Indigenous Services Canada said earlier this month that it was prioritizing the evacuation of 500 vulnerable people and it has enlisted a company that specializes in water and wastewater management to resolve the issues that led to the shutdown of the First Nation’s water treatment plant.

 

