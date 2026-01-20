Bird flu confirmed in dead geese found along Whitby waterfront

One of 10 dead geese is seen here in Port Whitby Marina. (Shauna Hunt/CITYNEWS)

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 20, 2026 5:15 pm.

Dead geese found along the waterfront in Whitby have tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu), Whitby Animal Services confirmed in a release on Tuesday.

“In total, 31 geese have now been collected and testing done in partnership with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative has now confirmed the presence of avian influenza (bird flu),” the agency told CityNews.

Animal Services staff are continuing to monitor the waterfront and surrounding areas.

“Residents who see a sick or dead bird are asked to report it to Animal Services at 905-655-0283 and include the location so staff can respond as quickly as possible,” the statement adds.

“As a precaution, residents are reminded not to touch or attempt to help wild birds and to keep pets on a leash to prevent contact.”

Officials in Brampton are also warning residents after multiple dead waterfowl were discovered near local waterways.

The city says several deceased waterfowl were found around Professor’s Lake and Reginald Conover Pond.

Officials say avian influenza is suspected as the cause of death.

With files from Joseph Ryan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning in effect as Alberta clipper targets GTA with up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday

A yellow snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit during the morning commute Wednesday. Environment Canada says poor visibility...

updated

1h ago

All levels of government investing millions in new Toronto supportive housing project

The federal government along with the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto are partnering with the University Health Network (UHN) to build a new supportive housing project in Toronto's Parkdale...

1h ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Stolen vehicle 'intentionally' crashed into cruiser in Scarborough, 3 arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged three people, two men and a youth, after a crash involving a stolen vehicle and police cruiser in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Officers say they spotted the suspects...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning in effect as Alberta clipper targets GTA with up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday

A yellow snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit during the morning commute Wednesday. Environment Canada says poor visibility...

updated

1h ago

All levels of government investing millions in new Toronto supportive housing project

The federal government along with the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto are partnering with the University Health Network (UHN) to build a new supportive housing project in Toronto's Parkdale...

1h ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Stolen vehicle 'intentionally' crashed into cruiser in Scarborough, 3 arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged three people, two men and a youth, after a crash involving a stolen vehicle and police cruiser in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Officers say they spotted the suspects...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Residents say they were blindsided by tickets for parking on designated snow routes

As the city continues cleaning up after last week’s major snowstorm, some residents claim parking tickets are being issued in areas without warning. Shauna Hunt reports

18m ago

2:20
Carney to Davos: Old world is gone, not coming back

The Prime Minister delivers a stunning speech at the World Economic Forum, declaring the rules-based international order a fiction that is now over. Mark Carney urged middle nations to united to resist the great powers.

6m ago

2:26
Four shark attacks in 48 hours off Australia's east coast

Four shark attacks in and around Sydney have been reported since Sunday. Michelle Mackey reports on what experts attribute to the string of attacks.

7m ago

2:45
Marking one year of Trump's second term

January 20th marks one year of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term in office. Michelle Mackey has a look back at some of the memorable moments.

44m ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

5m ago

More Videos