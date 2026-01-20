Bird flu confirmed in dead geese found along Whitby waterfront

Dead geese found along the waterfront in Whitby have tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu), Whitby Animal Services confirmed in a release on Tuesday.

“In total, 31 geese have now been collected and testing done in partnership with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative has now confirmed the presence of avian influenza (bird flu),” the agency told CityNews.

Animal Services staff are continuing to monitor the waterfront and surrounding areas.

“Residents who see a sick or dead bird are asked to report it to Animal Services at 905-655-0283 and include the location so staff can respond as quickly as possible,” the statement adds.

“As a precaution, residents are reminded not to touch or attempt to help wild birds and to keep pets on a leash to prevent contact.”

Officials in Brampton are also warning residents after multiple dead waterfowl were discovered near local waterways.

The city says several deceased waterfowl were found around Professor’s Lake and Reginald Conover Pond.

Officials say avian influenza is suspected as the cause of death.

With files from Joseph Ryan