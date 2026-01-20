Section of Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down, delays on rest of line

Footage from the scene of the Finch West LRT line where commuters are left stranded after the transit line shuts down due to weather-related conditions.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 20, 2026 9:31 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 9:36 am.

The TTC says a section of Line 6 Finch West has been shut down on Thursday morning, and delays are being reported on the rest of the line due to mechanical problems.

The transit agency says service is not running between Tobermory and Finch West stations due to a mechanical issue at Sentinal. The line is running from Finch West to Humber College, but there are delays due to a mechanical problem at Mount Olive.

The TTC says shuttle buses are running.

Tuesday’s issues add to a growing list of challenges for the line since it opened in December. Line 6 has experienced multiple outages tied to weather, switch issues and mechanical problems in its first weeks of operation.

Last week, the line was shut down at least twice due to weather‑related conditions.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

2h ago

Man accused of hiding behind garbage cans charged with indecent act in Markham

York Regional Police have charged a 66‑year‑old Toronto man after he was allegedly seen hiding behind garbage cans inside a Markham community centre while committing an indecent act. Officers were...

4m ago

In their words: Trump’s threats over Greenland draw warnings and profanities at global forum

There were grave warnings from European leaders and expletives from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday as leaders at the World Economic Forum grappled with the Greenland crisis and heightened concerns...

7m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

35m ago

