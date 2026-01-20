Section of Line 6 Finch West LRT shut down, delays on rest of line

The TTC says a section of Line 6 Finch West has been shut down on Thursday morning, and delays are being reported on the rest of the line due to mechanical problems.

The transit agency says service is not running between Tobermory and Finch West stations due to a mechanical issue at Sentinal. The line is running from Finch West to Humber College, but there are delays due to a mechanical problem at Mount Olive.

The TTC says shuttle buses are running.

Tuesday’s issues add to a growing list of challenges for the line since it opened in December. Line 6 has experienced multiple outages tied to weather, switch issues and mechanical problems in its first weeks of operation.

Last week, the line was shut down at least twice due to weather‑related conditions.

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews