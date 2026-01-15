updated

Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 15, 2026 5:50 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 7:07 am.

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface routes.

Environment Canada is warning that up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall across Toronto and the GTA by Thursday afternoon, with heavy bands and blowing snow already creating difficult travel conditions before the morning commute.

The TTC confirmed that the newly opened Line 6 Finch West LRT is fully out of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to weather-related issues. Shuttle buses are expected to run.

The TTC has not provided an estimated time for restoration of service.

The shutdown marks one of the most significant weather-related disruptions since Line 6 opened in December.

Other TTC delays

The storm began affecting TTC operations hours before the morning rush.

“All express service cancelled due to inclement weather. All buses will be operating local routing,” the TTC wrote on its website. “See other TTC service alerts.”

A growing number of routes serving Finch West Station are unable to enter the station loop due to snow accumulation and unsafe conditions at Bus Bay 2. The TTC says buses on these routes are loading passengers on Keele Street instead:

  • 36 Finch West
  • 41 Keele
  • 101 Downsview Park
  • 107 York University Heights
  • 336 Finch West Night Bus
  • 341 Keele Night Bus
  • 939 Finch Express
  • 941 Keele Express

The agency has not provided a timeline for restoring access to the station.

Other routes across the city are also being forced to divert around blocked roads and poor visibility:

  • 42 Cummer is detouring via Leslie Street, Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue.
  • 77 Swansea is diverting via Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue.
  • 111 East Mall is diverting southbound via Bloor Street West and Aukland Road due to a blocked roadway.

The TTC warns riders to expect additional delays and detours throughout the morning as snowfall intensifies and road conditions continue to deteriorate.

Top Stories

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

0m ago

Environment Canada warns of 20–30 cm snowfall as powerful winter system sweeps Toronto

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

35m ago

City of Mississauga imposes new restaurant restrictions at Ridgeway Plaza after past complaints

Mississauga city council passed a bylaw amendment looking for a gradual, 15-per-cent reduction of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza.

9h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

16h ago

