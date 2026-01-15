Snowstorm shuts down Line 6 Finch West LRT as TTC grapples with widespread weather delays

Toronto transit riders are facing significant disruptions early Thursday as a major snowstorm sweeps across the city, shutting down the entire Line 6 Finch West LRT and slowing service on several key surface routes.

Environment Canada is warning that up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall across Toronto and the GTA by Thursday afternoon, with heavy bands and blowing snow already creating difficult travel conditions before the morning commute.

The TTC confirmed that the newly opened Line 6 Finch West LRT is fully out of service between Finch West and Humber College stations due to weather-related issues. Shuttle buses are expected to run.

The TTC has not provided an estimated time for restoration of service.

The shutdown marks one of the most significant weather-related disruptions since Line 6 opened in December.

Other TTC delays

The storm began affecting TTC operations hours before the morning rush.

“All express service cancelled due to inclement weather. All buses will be operating local routing,” the TTC wrote on its website. “See other TTC service alerts.”

A growing number of routes serving Finch West Station are unable to enter the station loop due to snow accumulation and unsafe conditions at Bus Bay 2. The TTC says buses on these routes are loading passengers on Keele Street instead:

36 Finch West

41 Keele

101 Downsview Park

107 York University Heights

336 Finch West Night Bus

341 Keele Night Bus

939 Finch Express

941 Keele Express

The agency has not provided a timeline for restoring access to the station.

Other routes across the city are also being forced to divert around blocked roads and poor visibility:

42 Cummer is detouring via Leslie Street, Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue.

is detouring via Leslie Street, Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue. 77 Swansea is diverting via Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue.

is diverting via Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue. 111 East Mall is diverting southbound via Bloor Street West and Aukland Road due to a blocked roadway.

The TTC warns riders to expect additional delays and detours throughout the morning as snowfall intensifies and road conditions continue to deteriorate.