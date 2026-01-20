Trump shares AI photo of Greenland, Canada both under American flag

U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his threats to annex Greenland in a stunning message to Norway's Prime Minister, as European leaders respond to his tariff threats. Michelle Mackey reports.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 8:03 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 9:06 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about taking over Greenland as he heads to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and meet with other world leaders. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Trump’s tariff threat on European countries opposed to a Greenlandic takeover are “a mistake” and bring up questions of the president’s trustworthiness after promises last year not to impose further tariffs on EU nations. 

Trump went on a posting blitz on his social media platform, Truth Social, in the early morning hours focused on Greenland. 

His posts include an AI-generated photo of him meeting in the Oval Office with European leaders and a map of the Western Hemisphere that shows American flags over Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Venezuela. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday he is “concerned” about the U.S. ratcheting up its talk of taking over Greenland, and he would relay that to Trump if he sees him in Davos. 

The Prime Minister’s Office released a readout early Tuesday of a conversation between Carney and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday. 

The readout says both leaders reaffirmed their position that the future of Greenland is up to its people and Denmark. Carney also talked about the military investments Canada is making for Arctic defence. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said during his speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that U.S. trade agreements are looking to weaken and subordinate Europe, something that is fundamentally unacceptable. 

Macron said this is even more unacceptable when used to extort territorial sovereignty, a nod toward Trump’s tariff threats against France and other nations. 

Macron said “accepting a new colonial approach doesn’t make sense.” 

The French president said that he plans to use France’s presidency of the G7 this year to work toward co-operation among world powers and show they can work together constructively.

Macron wore aviator sunglasses during his World Economic Forum speech, a style of shades favoured by former U.S. president Joe Biden.

Carney is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum later on Tuesday. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

47m ago

Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature: friend

A friend of a Canadian woman whose body was found on an Australian beach surrounded by dingoes says her death comes as a shock. Police in the Australian state of Queensland say a 19-year-old's body...

13m ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

3h ago

3 to hospital after house fire in Oshawa; cause unknown

Emergency crews in Oshawa responded to a house fire that sent three people to the hospital and forced the closure of a major roadway Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire were called...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

47m ago

Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature: friend

A friend of a Canadian woman whose body was found on an Australian beach surrounded by dingoes says her death comes as a shock. Police in the Australian state of Queensland say a 19-year-old's body...

13m ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

3h ago

3 to hospital after house fire in Oshawa; cause unknown

Emergency crews in Oshawa responded to a house fire that sent three people to the hospital and forced the closure of a major roadway Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire were called...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

14h ago

2:32
Durham police officer shot by colleague while responding to an armed mental health call

Rhianne Campbell is on Cedar Street speaking with one man who watched the incident unfold right in front of him.

16h ago

0:39
Thousands of federal workers sent into 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security: union

More than 5,000 federal workers were sent into a 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security amid layoff notices, the worker's union reported.

17h ago

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

20h ago

More Videos