Carney to meet with cabinet in Quebec City before Parliament resumes

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to Quebec City on Thursday for two days of private meetings with his cabinet before Parliament resumes next week.

In a news release the Prime Minister’s Office says the two days of meetings will focus on the economy, affordability and security.

The news release says cabinet ministers and secretaries of state will discuss progress on the priorities laid out in their mandate letters and make plans for “delivering change in the year ahead.”

Cabinet will hear from experts in finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs, the news release says.

The retreat comes just after Carney returns from a nine-day trip around the world to drum up investment abroad.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Carney said the Old World order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press