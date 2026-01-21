Carney to meet with cabinet in Quebec City before Parliament resumes

Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted January 21, 2026 9:57 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 10:20 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to Quebec City on Thursday for two days of private meetings with his cabinet before Parliament resumes next week.

In a news release the Prime Minister’s Office says the two days of meetings will focus on the economy, affordability and security.

The news release says cabinet ministers and secretaries of state will discuss progress on the priorities laid out in their mandate letters and make plans for “delivering change in the year ahead.”

Cabinet will hear from experts in finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs, the news release says.

The retreat comes just after Carney returns from a nine-day trip around the world to drum up investment abroad.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Carney said the Old World order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

28m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

53m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

