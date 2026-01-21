Concessions could help Canada keep lower tariffs in trade deal review: strategist

Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. are expected to be a key issue for businesses in 2026. Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke ROB GURDEBEKE

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 21, 2026 2:17 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 2:56 pm.

TORONTO — The review of North America’s free trade agreement will play a large part in determining the trajectory of the Canadian economy, as one strategist says he is optimistic that certain concessions could help achieve a positive outcome.

Ashish Dewan, a senior investment strategist at Vanguard, said the Canadian economy is still significantly reliant on U.S. trade despite attempts to diversify its trading partners.

He said Canada currently has a “trade advantage,” due to a lower effective tariff rate compared with other nations, sitting around six per cent compared with about 16 to 19 per cent faced by other nations.

“What’s really having a negative impact on the Canadian economy are those Section 232 sectoral tariffs,” Dewan said.

Tariffs covered by Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962 cover a wide range of products like steel, aluminum and lumber and are generally not exempt under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, better known as CUSMA.

Dewan said that in return for dropping some of those levies, U.S. policy-makers may want to make American dairy products more readily available in Canada, as well as reforms to the Online Streaming Act.

“I think generally if we provide some concessions to the U.S., they would work with us,” Dewan said.

“I don’t know what the discussions are, but overall, it does seem to be looking a little bit more optimistic because the U.S. needs us and the two countries are fairly linked.”

He said U.S. President Donald Trump’s general approach is to be “very transactional.”

“I think he can be negotiated with, bottom line,” Dewan said.

Whether Canada’s efforts to diversify its trading partners will upset CUSMA negotiations is unclear, he said.

Last week, Canada reached a deal with Beijing to slash tariffs on a set number of Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for China dropping duties on agriculture products.

“What will make (Trump) upset is those electric vehicles, if Canadians start to buy them and bring them over to the U.S. and sell them there. He doesn’t really want a flood of Chinese EVs going into the U.S.,” he said.

Dewan said despite the challenges that lie ahead, he’s optimistic overall about the outlook for the domestic economy. In a report earlier this month, he projected gross domestic product to come in at 1.6 per cent this year, supported by the labour market, fiscal stimulus and other factors.

In November of last year, the federal government unveiled its investment-focused budget, in which Ottawa laid out plans to spur $1 trillion in investment over five years.

The plan promised generational investments in key projects, including $25 billion for housing, $30 billion for defence and security, $115 billion for major infrastructure and $110 billion to drive productivity and competitiveness over five years.

“We obviously have a lot of what we classified as nation-building projects, you have spending on defence, infrastructure and housing … So that is going to also lift the economy,” Dewan said.

In addition, he said the removal of the consumer carbon price in April 2025 will help economic growth this year.

“That actually puts more money in people’s pockets. That is essentially stimulative in nature,” Dewan said.

He said he expects the unemployment rate to decline to around 6.2 per cent by the end of the year. Statistics Canada said in its December jobs report that the jobless rate had risen to 6.8 per cent.

“We think the labour market is going to recover (and) going to heat up a little bit, because of the slowing population growth,” Dewan said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

2m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

26m ago

Ford urges Canadians to 'boycott' Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government's electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made...

1h ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

48m ago

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

2m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

26m ago

Ford urges Canadians to 'boycott' Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government's electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made...

1h ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

1h ago

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

5h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

20h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

23h ago

More Videos