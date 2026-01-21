Kristen Bell returning as host to SAG’s Actor Awards

Kristen Bell arrives at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2026 8:31 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 9:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Bell is returning as host of the Screen Actors Guild’s Actor Awards for a third time.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that presents the annual awards, announced Wednesday that Bell will emcee the March 1 awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards. Though the ceremony has often gone without a host, Bell was their first host in 2018 and she returned again last year.

“I’ve enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third,” Bell said in a statement. “What I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be doing what every actor does best … sing.”

Netflix will again stream live the awards from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. “One Battle After Another” leads all nominees with seven nods, including for best ensemble. The other nominees for the guild’s top award are: “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein.”

“Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family,” said Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer for the awards. “One you actually want to hang out with.”

The Associated Press

