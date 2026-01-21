New condo sales in Greater Toronto Hamilton Area plunge to lowest level since 1991

A new condo development is constructed in Toronto on Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted January 21, 2026 11:20 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 12:10 pm.

TORONTO — Sales of newly completed condominiums in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area fell last year to the lowest level since 1991, as a record 28 active condo projects were cancelled.

A report released Wednesday by Urbanation said 2025 marked the fourth straight year of fewer new condo sales in the region, falling 60 per cent from the previous year to a total of 1,599 units. New condo sales in 2025 were also 91 per cent below the 10-year average and have dropped 95 per cent since 2021.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,243 units in new condo projects were scrapped, more than doubling both the number of units cancelled the previous year and the previous record set in 2018.

“As the condo market enters the fifth year of its largest ever correction, the duration of this downturn should be a significant cause for concern as it relates to future supply,” said Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand in a news release.

“By the end of the decade, we know with certainty that there won’t be any new condo completions. What we don’t know is how far into the 2030s the supply crunch will last. If rental construction can’t fill the void, this raises serious questions around the impact on affordability.”

The report said eight cancelled condo projects totalling 2,189 units were converted to purpose-built rentals in 2025, on top of 1,434 cancelled condo units that were switched to rentals in 2024.

But those conversions — along with a 24 per cent gain from 2024 in purpose-built rental starts — weren’t enough to offset a decline in condo starts across the region.

The report said condo construction starts sank 63 per cent year-over-year in 2025 to 3,272 units, a multi-decade low, and developers launched only 10 new condo projects throughout last year.

The 1,425 units launched last year were 22 per cent sold, down from a 24 per cent sales rate for new launches in the previous year and a high of 81 per cent for new launches in 2021.

Condo starts have decreased 88 per cent over the past three years, bringing the total inventory under construction to a 10-year low.

Average selling prices within new launches fell to a five-year low of $1,123 per square foot, which was down eight per cent from 2024.

The report said resale condo units completed in the past three years averaged selling prices of $856 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

25m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

50m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

25m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

50m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

3h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

18h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

20h ago

2:31
Burned out caregivers using emergency rooms to find respite

According to a new report, 2 million caregivers in Ontario took their loved one to local emergency rooms last year—not always because of some pressing medical issue, because the caregiver simply needed a break. Pat Taney reports.

January 20, 2026 11:43 am EST EST

More Videos