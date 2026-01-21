New TTC pilot project aimed at improving safety on and around buses

The TTC launched a new pilot project of new bus technologies this week that it says are designed to improve safety for operators, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Thirty three buses running on select routes in the city have been equipped with technology that will warn bus drivers as well as road users of possible collisions. New displays have also been installed that help reduce blind spots for drivers.

Those outside buses may hear the warnings “caution, bus approaching” when near a moving bus or “danger, step back” when there is a risk of a collision. Inside the bus, drivers are warned of possible collisions with an audible alert and a flashing panel.

The warnings are based on the distance between buses as well as other elements around then and how fast they are moving.

Controlled testing of the systems was performed last year and the TTC says similar technologies are used in York Region as well as Chicago and Boston.

The pilot buses will run along some of the busiest routes in the city that are heavily used by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike — 29/329/929 Dufferin, 63/363 Ossington, 161 Rogers Road and 168 Symington.

The TTC says the goal is to determine how effective each new piece of technology is, incorporate the learnings from the pilot when buying buses in the future and help decide whether these systems should be retrofitted into the existing fleet.



“Safety is paramount at the TTC, and I welcome any opportunity to improve safety for both TTC operators and transit users,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Through this six-month pilot, the TTC will gather valuable information and insights, and I look forward to seeing the results.”