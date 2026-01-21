New TTC pilot project aimed at improving safety on and around buses

A TTC bus is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 21, 2026 11:06 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 11:20 am.

The TTC launched a new pilot project of new bus technologies this week that it says are designed to improve safety for operators, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Thirty three buses running on select routes in the city have been equipped with technology that will warn bus drivers as well as road users of possible collisions. New displays have also been installed that help reduce blind spots for drivers.

Those outside buses may hear the warnings “caution, bus approaching” when near a moving bus or “danger, step back” when there is a risk of a collision. Inside the bus, drivers are warned of possible collisions with an audible alert and a flashing panel.

The warnings are based on the distance between buses as well as other elements around then and how fast they are moving.

Controlled testing of the systems was performed last year and the TTC says similar technologies are used in York Region as well as Chicago and Boston.

The pilot buses will run along some of the busiest routes in the city that are heavily used by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike — 29/329/929 Dufferin, 63/363 Ossington, 161 Rogers Road and 168 Symington.

The TTC says the goal is to determine how effective each new piece of technology is, incorporate the learnings from the pilot when buying buses in the future and help decide whether these systems should be retrofitted into the existing fleet.

“Safety is paramount at the TTC, and I welcome any opportunity to improve safety for both TTC operators and transit users,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Through this six-month pilot, the TTC will gather valuable information and insights, and I look forward to seeing the results.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

29m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

54m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

29m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

54m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

3h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

18h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

20h ago

2:31
Burned out caregivers using emergency rooms to find respite

According to a new report, 2 million caregivers in Ontario took their loved one to local emergency rooms last year—not always because of some pressing medical issue, because the caregiver simply needed a break. Pat Taney reports.

January 20, 2026 11:43 am EST EST

More Videos