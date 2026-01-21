OPP stop tire‑less truck rolling down QEW, Brampton man charged

Burlington OPP officers were called just after 3 a.m. for a traffic complaint involving a bobtail truck travelling Toronto‑bound from Ontario Street in St. Catharines. Photo: OPP Highway Safety/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 21, 2026 12:37 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a commercial truck driving on the QEW without tires early Tuesday morning, after multiple reports of the vehicle grinding down the highway on its bare rims.

Burlington OPP officers were called just after 3 a.m. for a traffic complaint involving a bobtail truck travelling Toronto‑bound from Ontario Street in St. Catharines. Police say the vehicle was loud enough that officers could hear it approaching before they saw it.

They stopped the truck near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby, where the driver was found calmly filling out his daily inspection report as an officer approached the cab.

Photos shared by the OPP show the truck riding directly on its rims — a situation police described as a “major defect” and a serious safety hazard for anyone on the highway at that hour.

A 36‑year‑old Brampton man is now facing multiple charges, including operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle, driving a commercial vehicle with a major defect and failing to ensure a daily inspection report was accurately completed.

Police did not say how long the truck had been travelling in that condition or why the driver continued down the highway without tires.

