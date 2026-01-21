Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, members of Kiss and more get into Songwriters Hall of Fame

This combination of images shows songwriters, from left, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Hene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Taylor Swift. (AP Photo)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2026 9:32 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 11:56 am.

New York (AP) — Taylor Swift, Kiss’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Alanis Morissette and Kenny Loggins make up the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.

Swift’s songwriting has undeniably shaped contemporary pop music trends — and she’ll no doubt bring extra attention to this year’s new class.

Kiss founders Simmons and Stanley — fresh off the band’s farewell — will also be recognized for their glam rock classics “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Love It Loud.”

In addition to Swift, Simmons and Stanley, nominees this year include the soft rock legend Loggins (“Footloose,” “Danny’s Song”), the alt-rock icon Morissette (“You Oughta Know,” “Ironic”) and the game-changing R&B songwriter, producer and rapper Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, best known for work like Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and “Break My Soul.”

The 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held June 11 in New York City.

The Hall annually inducts performers and nonperformers alike. This year, the latter category includes the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”)

It’s also not uncommon for performers to gain entry after multiple nominations. Walter Afanasieff, who helped Mariah Carey with her smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” was previously nominated in the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame class. He didn’t make the cut then, but this year, will be inducted.

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator,” Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbaland.

The 2025 class included George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Tony Macaulay.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press



