Toronto Tempo to open WNBA season May 8 against Mystics

A ball is displayed with the name of the new general manager of the WNBA Toronto Tempo team during an event announcing Wright Rogers as the general manager of the WNBA Toronto Tempo team in Toronto, Thursday, February 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted January 21, 2026 4:05 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 5:05 pm.

The WNBA’s newest franchise will get to take the court for the first time on the opening day of the 2026 season.

The league announced Wednesday that the 2026 season will begin on May 8, with the Toronto Tempo set to tip off some of the festivities on opening day.

The Tempo will play host to the Washington Mystics in their opening game. Meanwhile, the Portland Fire, the other 2026 expansion franchise, will debut on May 9 at home against the Chicago Fire.

“As we prepare to tip off the WNBA’s historic 30th season, this schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a release. “From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honouring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league’s first game to today’s stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA’s past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA.”

Each team will play 44 games, with the Tempo playing three home games at Scotiabank Arena, two at the Bell Centre in Montreal (vs. Dallas on July 10, vs. New York on July 12) and two in Rogers Arena in Vancouver (vs. Portland on Aug. 21, vs. Las Vegas on Aug. 23).

The Phoenix Mercury will visit Scotiabank Arena on June 27, followed by the Minnesota Lynx on July 30, and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on August 18.

“Today’s schedule release marks another milestone in bringing Tempo basketball to life. Our inaugural season will showcase the energy, talent, and competitive spirit that this city deserves,” Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said in a press release. “We’re excited for fans across Canada to experience the WNBA in a brand-new way and to see our team take the floor in historic matchups throughout the league.”

Elsewhere on opening night, the New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun and the Golden State Valkyries will head north to take on the Seattle Storm.

The WNBA also announced some other key dates, with Commissioner’s Cup play taking place from June 1 to June 17. The title game will be played on June 30.

All-Star Weekend, which will take place in Chicago, will be on June 24 and 25, with the annual exhibition game being played on the latter date.

There will also be a two-week break for the FIBA Women’s World Cup, which is slated for Sept. 4-13 in Germany.

The WNBA playoffs will begin on Sept. 27.

All of this is still contingent on the league and union coming to an agreement on a new CBA. The last CBA was announced in the middle of January 2020, a month after it had been agreed to. It could easily take two months from when a new CBA is reached to get to the start of free agency.

The two sides agreed to a moratorium on free agency, which was supposed to begin earlier this month. The moratorium was needed after no new extension was reached on Jan. 9 to negotiate a new CBA. The WNBA and union are now in a “status quo” period where the old CBA is still in effect and the two parties are negotiating on good faith.

— With files from the Canadian Press

