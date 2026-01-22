After fatal rail accident, a missing dog that captivated Spain is found

A woman holds a sign reading in Spanish, "Missing Boro. Lost during the Adamuz accident. Any information is helpful," about a dog that went missing during a train crash in Adamuz, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2026 8:20 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 11:26 am.

MADRID (AP) — After back-to-back fatal train crashes sent shock waves through Spain, some good news arrived on Thursday: Boro, the missing dog, was found.

Days earlier, Boro’s owner Ana García issued a desperate plea to help find him after the dog bolted Sunday in the aftermath of the high-speed train crash in southern Spain that killed at least 43 people. García, 26, and her pregnant sister were traveling with Boro on the train that derailed.

On Thursday, forest firefighters in southern Spain found the black-and-white pooch, and posted images that showed García with one of her legs in a brace embracing Boro. Sitting inside a car, she spoke to reporters.

“Many thanks to all of Spain and everyone who has got involved so much,” she said. “It gave me great hope and we’ve done it.”

The search for Boro appeared to provide Spaniards something to hope for amid the week’s tragedy, and ultimately something to celebrate.

For days, people had rallied online to find him, amplifying García’s call by sharing video of an interview she had given to local media. Photos of Boro, a medium-sized black dog with white eyebrows, went viral alongside phone numbers for García and her family. Spanish television broadcasters and newspapers covered the search.

García, her sister and the dog had been traveling Sunday by high-speed train from Malaga, their hometown in southern Spain, to the capital Madrid, when the tail of their train car jumped the rails for reasons that remain unclear, and smashed into another train.

The collision killed dozens and injured more than 150 people. Rescue crews helped García and her sister out of the tilted train car. That’s when she briefly saw Boro before he ran. She spoke to the cameras with a blanket draped over her shoulders and a bandage on her cheek after Spain’s worst rail accident in more than a decade.

“Please, if you can help, look for the animals,” a limping García told reporters at the time, choked up and holding back tears. “We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.”

On Thursday, she had a bruise beneath her eye but, with Boro back by her side, also a smile plastered across her face.

“Now we have him and we have him for all our life,” García told reporters. “Now let’s go home, buddy.”

___

Associated Press journalist Teresa Medrano in Madrid contributed to this report.

Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press


