Chinese ambassador casts doubt on PM’s claim that Beijing agreed to visa-free entry

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di speaks during an interview at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2026 11:29 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 11:41 am.

OTTAWA — China’s envoy in Ottawa is casting doubt on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s claim that Beijing is about to lift its visa requirement for Canadians, and he’s suggesting the move is still under consideration.

I did notice that Prime Minister Carney made it public that the Chinese side told him that China is actively considering giving unilateral visa-free treatment to Canadian citizens,” Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di told The Canadian Press in an interview Wednesday.

“In terms of what specific visa policy that will be, we need to wait for the official announcement of the Chinese side,” Wang said through his interpreter.

At a Jan. 16 press conference in Beijing, Carney stated that President Xi Jinping “in our meeting today has committed to ensuring visa-free access for Canadians travelling to China.”

No statements from the Chinese government or its media affiliates appear to have confirmed this claim. Global Affairs Canada did not have an immediate comment on Wang’s remarks.

When asked when Beijing will change its visa policy and how long Canadians will be able to stay in China without a visa, Wang said he had no details.

He noted Beijing has extended to dozens of countries in recent years the right to 30 days in mainland China without a visa. That policy covers citizens of most of Europe and developed Asian counties.

Canadians already can enter the Chinese regions of Hong Kong, Macau and Hainan province without a visa. Entering mainland China requires a lengthy application process and roughly $140 in fees — except for individuals transiting between two countries other than Canada.

Except for those holding Hong Kong passports, Ottawa requires Chinese citizens to have a visa to visit Canada; for an individual this costs roughly $185.

Wang said China would like to see more people travelling between the two countries to build on the agreements Carney and Xi approved last week.

“If more facilitation is provided to people-to-people flows between our two countries, that will be good for the exchanges between our two peoples. Because China’s policy has always been supporting and encouraging people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

Beijing and Ottawa have taken steps to allow more travel between the two countries in recent years.

In August 2023, China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to numerous countries but kept its tourists effectively barred from group visits to Canada. It lifted those restrictions last November.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa said at the time this measure was in response to a spike in anti-Asian discrimination and the federal government having “hyped up” the issue of foreign interference. China lowered its visa fee for Canadians in 2024.

Flights between both countries have increased very gradually since the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay in ramping up flights was caused in part by Canada’s demand that arriving flights not cross Russian territory — so that foreign airlines would not gain an advantage over Canadian airlines forbidden from Russian overflights due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a memorandum signed last week during Carney’s visit to Beijing, the two sides agreed to have their national tourism boards collaborate on promotional campaigns focused on nature in both countries, in sister cities and at events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

23m ago

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

18m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday...

55m ago

Top Stories

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

23m ago

City of Toronto worker's death at Scarborough community centre prompts union response

A City of Toronto recreation worker who died while on duty at a Scarborough community centre was working alone at the time, a circumstance that has prompted questions from the union representing municipal...

1h ago

Man charged after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 38‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Lake...

18m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

16h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

19h ago

0:48
Skier triggers avalanche at Banff National Park

Video captured the moment a skier was swept by a size two avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area in Banff National Park, but narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

22h ago

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

21h ago

More Videos