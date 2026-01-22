Man dies in two-vehicle collision in Markham

A 75-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Thursday morning.

Police in York Region were called to 9th Line between Elgin Mills and 19th Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital without vital signs and pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.