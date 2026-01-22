Maple Leafs cancel outdoor practice weekend due to extreme weather

The Toronto Maple Leafs take part in an outdoor practice at City Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted January 22, 2026 5:04 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ weekend plans have changed.

Due to extreme weather conditions in the forecast, the team’s outdoor practice weekend, originally slated from Saturday to Monday, has been cancelled, the team announced on Thursday.

Weather forecasts project the temperature to drop as low as minus-25 degrees Celsius in Toronto throughout the weekend.

Instead, the team will instead host an open practice at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Monday.

It will mark just the Maple Leafs’ third time returning for an event at the historic landmark — originally the Maple Leaf Gardens, which housed the franchise for 68 seasons — since 1999.

Fans in attendance on Monday will not only get an opportunity to interact with players and coaches, but also WWE superstars who are in town for Monday Night RAW and will be supporting the Maple Leafs through a three-on-three tournament, the team stated in a release.

As for games, the Maple Leafs return to action on Friday, welcoming back Mitch Marner to Toronto for the first time since he joined the Vegas Golden Knights.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We are Canadian': Carney says upholding Canadian values key to sovereignty

Staying true to Canada's core values will be key to maintaining its sovereignty, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday. In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City, Carney said Canada...

2h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

1h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

6h ago

Man dies in two-vehicle collision in Markham

A 75-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Thursday morning. Police in York Region were called to 9th Line between Elgin Mills and 19th Avenue just after 11 a.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We are Canadian': Carney says upholding Canadian values key to sovereignty

Staying true to Canada's core values will be key to maintaining its sovereignty, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday. In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City, Carney said Canada...

2h ago

Brampton glass manufacturer could be caught in crosshairs of Ford's Crown Royal ban

Premier Doug Ford’s impending Crown Royal boycott could impact Ontario workers in Brampton, where 680 NewsRadio has learned a manufacturer produces the glass bottles for the whiskey. It comes as Ford...

1h ago

Toronto braces for dangerous Arctic blast as extreme cold set to grip the city

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with meteorologists warning that a dangerous surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA from Friday morning through the weekend. City-wide...

6h ago

Man dies in two-vehicle collision in Markham

A 75-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Thursday morning. Police in York Region were called to 9th Line between Elgin Mills and 19th Avenue just after 11 a.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Mississauga home targeted in four separate violent incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

6h ago

4:05
Coldest air of the season approaching Southern Ontario

As a major deep freeze is set to hit Southern Ontario, some regions could be dealing with temperatures as low as -30. Here's what you need to know.

2h ago

2:08
Temperature steadily dropping Thursday

The temperature will fall throughout the day Thursday as a cold Arctic air sweeps through the region and lasts through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:19
Parents of autistic boy fatally struck by bus call for better supports in schools

The parents of Max Simao are calling on the Ford government for better special education resources in schools, after their son was fatally struck by a city bus when he was sent home early. Tina Yazdani asks the premier about the lack of supports. 

22h ago

2:49
Snowfall warning lifted in Toronto, coldest air of season approaching

After nearly an entire day of snowfall in Toronto, warnings have been lifted for the region, however colder temperatures reaching as low as -30 are expected to hit the city by the weekend.

January 21, 2026 3:58 pm EST EST

More Videos