Maple Leafs cancel outdoor practice weekend due to extreme weather

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ weekend plans have changed.

Due to extreme weather conditions in the forecast, the team’s outdoor practice weekend, originally slated from Saturday to Monday, has been cancelled, the team announced on Thursday.

Weather forecasts project the temperature to drop as low as minus-25 degrees Celsius in Toronto throughout the weekend.

Instead, the team will instead host an open practice at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Monday.

It will mark just the Maple Leafs’ third time returning for an event at the historic landmark — originally the Maple Leaf Gardens, which housed the franchise for 68 seasons — since 1999.

Fans in attendance on Monday will not only get an opportunity to interact with players and coaches, but also WWE superstars who are in town for Monday Night RAW and will be supporting the Maple Leafs through a three-on-three tournament, the team stated in a release.

As for games, the Maple Leafs return to action on Friday, welcoming back Mitch Marner to Toronto for the first time since he joined the Vegas Golden Knights.