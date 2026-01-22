Over a dozen newly planted trees destroyed in Ajax

Fifteen trees were destroyed in a “deliberate act of vandalism” in an Ajax park, Mayor Shaun Collier confirmed.

The newly planted trees were in the area of Millers Creek Park.

A police report was filed with Durham police and an investigation is underway, the Mayor said in a statement.

Staff are expected to remove the damaged trees on Thursday and replanting is planned for the spring.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” read Collier’s statement. “The Town takes the protection of its parks and green spaces seriously. Acts of vandalism undermine community investment intended for everyone to enjoy.”