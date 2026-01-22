Toronto police ‘very concerned’ for missing woman as temperatures plummet

Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman, saying they’re concerned she’ll be exposed to the brutal cold in the forecast.

Erzebet, 54, was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m., in the Bloor Street West and Keele Street area.

She’s described as five foot one, 200lbs, with brown eyes and black curly shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black boots.

“We are very concerned for her right now because temperatures in Toronto are dropping rapidly,” Toronto police Inspector Scott Bradbury said on Thursday night. “We want to make sure she is safe and is returned home.”

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with wind chills expected to plunge into the -30s, creating conditions where frostbite on exposed skin may occur within minutes.

Bradbury said residents in the Bloor and Keele area can expect to see an increased police presence, along with volunteers who are aiding in the search.

He asked residents to check their yards and sheds as “she may be seeking shelter to stay warm.”

Officers are combing the neighbourhood, and going door-to-door trying to find video footage that could give them a lead as to her whereabouts.

“Right now our concern is the weather. With the temperature dropping, hypothermia can set in,” Bradbury added.

At this point police don’t believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Bradbury also asked people using warming centres to keep an eye out for her.

He added that she’s also known to frequent local coffee shops.

If you’ve seen her call 911.