Bitter blast locks in: Toronto braces for frigid, snowy week ahead

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 19, 2026 6:06 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2026 6:10 am.

Toronto is heading into one of its coldest stretches of the season, with biting wind chills, blustery conditions, and mid‑week snowfall expected to shape the final full week of January.

The latest forecast indicates temperatures will run well below seasonal norms. Toronto’s average high for this time of year is –2°C, with an average low near –10°C. Monday’s guaranteed high of –6°C sets the tone for a week dominated by Arctic air.

Monday begins cold and blustery, with scattered flurries and light snow across the GTA through the morning commute. Westerly winds gusting 30 to 60 km/h will make conditions feel significantly colder, though some sunny breaks are expected by the afternoon.

Monday night turns sharply frigid, with temperatures dropping to –15°C and a wind chill near –25.

While Toronto is not under any warnings, blizzard and snow squall alerts remain in effect for several regions across southern Ontario, including Barrie, Caledon, Guelph, Kitchener, Newmarket, Orillia, and Peterborough. Those areas could see hazardous whiteout conditions and rapidly accumulating snow.

Next round of impactful snowfall expected mid-week

The cold tightens its grip on Tuesday. Another frigid afternoon is in store, with a high of –10°C and wind chills around –20. A mix of sun and clouds will dominate the sky, with a slight chance of flurries as winds continue at 20 to 40 km/h. Overnight lows fall to –12°C.

A more organized system arrives on Wednesday, bringing periods of snow and the potential for 5 cm or more across the GTA. Winds shift at 20 to 40 km/h, and temperatures briefly moderate to a high of –1°C before dipping back to –7°C overnight.

For Toronto, the bigger story may be what comes after Wednesday. Forecasters warn the longest cold stretch of the season is expected to begin Thursday, with extreme cold likely to dominate the final week of January.

