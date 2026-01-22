updated

Trump withdraws Carney’s invitation to ‘Board of Peace’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace charter announcement during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2026 9:10 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2026 9:57 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new “Board of Peace.”

In a post on social media today, Trump did not give details about why he was withdrawing Carney’s invitation but called it “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

It comes after Carney gave a widely-applauded speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he warned that the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Trump on Wednesday said he’d heard the prime minister’s speech and said Carney was not “grateful.”

Earlier today, Trump rolled out his new “Board of Peace” at the international gathering but many world leaders, including Canada and Europe, were not in attendance.

Carney had initially expressed an openness to join but later was more cautious, saying there were still many unanswered questions about its structure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2026.

