Government to bring forward online harms bill, AI minister says

Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, speaks at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The Canadian government is meeting for a Cabinet Planning Forum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 1:00 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 1:28 pm.

OTTAWA — Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the federal government is working on online harms legislation.

Solomon says Culture Minister Marc Miller will bring that bill forward.

The bill would be separate from privacy legislation Solomon will introduce, and from a justice bill the government tabled last year that includes elements criminalizing some deepfakes.

The Liberal government introduced the Online Harms Act in 2024, which would have imposed new requirements on social media companies and created an online regulator, but the bill never became law.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberals initially signalled they would not bring the bill back in the same form, but would instead tackle aspects of online harms in other legislation.

Solomon’s comments follow calls from women and children’s advocates to bring back the defunct bill, and after a report in the Globe and Mail said an upcoming online harms bill could include a social media ban for children under 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

1h ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

31m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

4h ago

Extreme online violence targeting girls increasing in Canada: advocacy group

Content warning: The following story deals with the subject of suicide. If you or a loved one is at risk of self-harm, call or text Suicide Crisis Helpline at 988. New data is helping sound the alarm...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding arrested in Mexico after years on the run

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been arrested after evading authorities for years, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. Wedding, 44, was wanted for allegedly running a vast transnational...

1h ago

Toronto set for life-threatening cold temperatures ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with meteorologists warning that tonight into Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills and the coldest...

31m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations

A woman has been arrested for allegedly writing anti-Indian messaging in TTC stations. Toronto police say they responded to multiple calls for graffiti at various stations between July 3, 2025 and Dec....

4h ago

Extreme online violence targeting girls increasing in Canada: advocacy group

Content warning: The following story deals with the subject of suicide. If you or a loved one is at risk of self-harm, call or text Suicide Crisis Helpline at 988. New data is helping sound the alarm...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:46
Bone-chilling cold & Sunday snowstorm

Bitterly cold Friday temperatures will usher in the most dangerous stretch of weather, with warnings that Saturday morning will bring life‑threatening wind chills. That will be followed by the next snowstorm to hit the GTA on Sunday.

3h ago

2:41
Blast of Arctic air on the way

Extreme cold is on the way. Find out how low it will go in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:46
Woman with developmental disability on 18-year waitlist for group home

An Ontario mother who cares for her daughter with a developmental disability fears what will happen after she passes. She says the waitlist for a group home is decades-long. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:33
Three Las Vegas hotels offer to take Canadian dollar at par

In a bid to lure Canadian tourists back to Sin City, three hotels are offering to take the Canadian dollar at par. Erica Natividad more on the steep drop in tourist numbers amid political tensions with the U.S.

18h ago

0:56
Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.'

In Prime Minister Mark Carney's remarks to his cabinet at the Liberal forum in Quebec City, he took a moment to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on Canada.

January 22, 2026 2:26 pm EST EST

More Videos