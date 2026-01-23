‘We should let them come down into the U.S.’: Bessent weighs in on Alberta separatism

Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, holds a speech at the USA House during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2026 11:12 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2026 12:04 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on the separatist movement in Alberta today — making him the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to weigh in on the province’s politics.

While appearing on the right-wing station Real America’s Voice, Bessent claimed Canada won’t let Alberta build a pipeline to the Pacific, adding, “I think we should let them come down into the U.S.”

Bessent says there’s a “rumour they may have a referendum on whether they may stay in Canada or not.”

Organizers of the Alberta independence movement are collecting signatures in order to trigger a referendum in that province.

The question they are asking is whether Alberta should be independent — not if it should join the United States.

Bessent’s comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded the invitation for Canada to take part in his “Board of Peace” following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s widely praised speech at the World Economic Forum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

